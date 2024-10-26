Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ball by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ball by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Ball by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a one year low of $45.49 and a one year high of $71.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BALL. Baird R W upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

