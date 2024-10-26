Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 491 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 37,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 149,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.46 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

