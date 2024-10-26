Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,799 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.32.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 35,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,552,336.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,157.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 35,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,552,336.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,157.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $103,648.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,830.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,477 shares of company stock worth $12,842,978. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

