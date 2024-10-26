LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after acquiring an additional 579,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,175,000 after purchasing an additional 170,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after buying an additional 600,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,886,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 912,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,512,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $87.41 and a one year high of $107.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

