Maiar DEX Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.75 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and $195,100.84 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007344 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,017.24 or 1.00018808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012829 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00056853 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000287 USD and is down -6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $205,541.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

