Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Shares of LOAN opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.58. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 77,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.