Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Shares of LOAN opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.58. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
