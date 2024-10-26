Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 342,277 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the previous session’s volume of 101,632 shares.The stock last traded at $4.59 and had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKFG. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markforged in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Markforged in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a market cap of $906.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Co. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Markforged by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 142,965 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 241,706 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 561,304 shares during the period. Summit Partners L P increased its holdings in Markforged by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 14,731,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 136,364 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markforged by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,832,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 237,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

