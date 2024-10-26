Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,337 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,644 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,107 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,608 shares during the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,639,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $56,965,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

IBIT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.01. 51,745,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,353,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

