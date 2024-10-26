Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

