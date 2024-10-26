Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of Barings Corporate Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 40.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 142,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCI opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

Barings Corporate Investors Dividend Announcement

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

(Free Report)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.