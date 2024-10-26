Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $285.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

