Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $253.32 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $179.11 and a 12 month high of $253.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.04.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

