McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,366.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.22.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $8.97 on Friday, hitting $292.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,863,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,984. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.88. The company has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

