McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Reduced by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31,151.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $706,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $348,206,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $8.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,863,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.88. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

