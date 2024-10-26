MCF Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 304.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cintas by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cintas by 437.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after acquiring an additional 131,946 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 81,014.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.41. 1,241,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,524. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $123.65 and a one year high of $215.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

