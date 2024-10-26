MCF Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,481 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 936,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 40.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 891,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,997.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,207.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 63,335 shares of company stock worth $318,825 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPW traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $4.62. 9,984,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,212,068. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $6.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPW shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Colliers Securities upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

