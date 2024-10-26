MCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,463,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.