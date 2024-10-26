MCF Advisors LLC Sells 57 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 199,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $381,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.00. 6,088,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $222.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.39. The company has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

