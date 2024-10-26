Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 18,686 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,702,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,557,000 after purchasing an additional 382,767 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,655,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,129,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 977.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,522,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at $31,728,387.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. UBS Group raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AppLovin from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $161.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $165.38.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

