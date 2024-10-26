Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned about 0.05% of Everest Group worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EG. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.27.

Everest Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EG opened at $379.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $343.76 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 60.97 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

