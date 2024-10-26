Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Increases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $158.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $164.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

