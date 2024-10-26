Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $394.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.30 and a 200-day moving average of $334.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,570 shares of company stock worth $21,474,782 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

