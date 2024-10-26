Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases 6,495 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

