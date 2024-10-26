Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases 6,881 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $96.40.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.