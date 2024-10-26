Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Reduces Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,109 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 23.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 158.4% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 19.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $179.23 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

