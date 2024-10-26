Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 7,845 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 172.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

