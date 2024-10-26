Meridian Co. (MRBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Meridian has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Meridian has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Meridian to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Meridian Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MRBK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. 30,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,392. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $147.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meridian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

