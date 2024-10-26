Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Up 340.0% in October

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Mersen Stock Performance

Shares of CBLNF remained flat at C$28.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.97. Mersen has a 52-week low of C$28.80 and a 52-week high of C$40.00.

About Mersen

Mersen SA manufactures and sells electrical power products and advanced materials in France, North America, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers electrical protection and control products, such as IEC and UL/CSA low voltage general purpose fuses and fuse gears, high and medium voltage fuses, surge protection, lightning protection and power monitoring, and power transfer solutions for rail vehicles; and power management solutions, including high speed fuses, DC protection for electric vehicles and battery, cooling solutions, bus bars, and aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors.

