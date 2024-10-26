MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.42, but opened at $144.31. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $144.97, with a volume of 47,853 shares.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

