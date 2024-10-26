Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02, reports. The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.24 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%.
Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ MPB opened at $31.09 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $519.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03.
Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.30%.
MPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
