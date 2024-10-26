Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02, reports. The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.24 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MPB opened at $31.09 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $519.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 96,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

