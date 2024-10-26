Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 452 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,993,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,319,604,000 after buying an additional 82,551 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,242,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,869,816,000 after acquiring an additional 296,866 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,318,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,033,430,000 after purchasing an additional 424,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $173.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.20. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

