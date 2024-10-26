Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Synopsys by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,050,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.3 %

Synopsys stock opened at $501.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.91 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

