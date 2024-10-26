Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $167.50 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $175.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 121.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

