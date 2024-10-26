Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 200 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.82, for a total value of $215,884.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,281,665.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.82, for a total transaction of $215,884.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,281,665.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,279 shares of company stock worth $4,395,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $185.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.79 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

