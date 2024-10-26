Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 2,072 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.6% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $203,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $245.39 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.28.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

