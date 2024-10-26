Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 2,460 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. STERIS makes up 1.3% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in STERIS by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 69,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in STERIS by 7,418.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,132,000 after purchasing an additional 305,651 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 21.7% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $224.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.26.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

