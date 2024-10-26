MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 354.90 ($4.61) and traded as low as GBX 354 ($4.60). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 354 ($4.60), with a volume of 10,302 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £74.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 354.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 354.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

