Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.08. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 107,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $100,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,606,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,400.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,106 shares of company stock valued at $236,451. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

