Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) Short Interest Down 54.0% in October

Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mingteng International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Mingteng International at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of MTEN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 37,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. Mingteng International has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.95.
Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.
