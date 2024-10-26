Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 50,200 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $68,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,844,000 after buying an additional 2,745,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,083 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,776,000 after purchasing an additional 217,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.