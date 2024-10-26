Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,642 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $34,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.