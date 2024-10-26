Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,888,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,906 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Pfizer worth $84,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 190,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 117,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 30.7% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 119,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a PE ratio of -61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -365.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

