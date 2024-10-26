Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 66,236 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $40,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $300.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

