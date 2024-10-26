Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,153 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Onsemi worth $52,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 39.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Onsemi by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 38,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter worth about $1,068,000. Graphene Investments SAS grew its holdings in Onsemi by 20.2% in the first quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 39,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 61.8% during the first quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $71.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $85.00 target price on Onsemi in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.74.

View Our Latest Report on Onsemi

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock worth $2,626,651 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.