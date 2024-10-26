Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Down 72.6% in October

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the September 30th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 666,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mizuho Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 272,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 398,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

