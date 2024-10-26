Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 176,286 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,136,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,286 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $244,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,948 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,593,000 after buying an additional 2,219,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. 6,612,189 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.