Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires New Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $290.04 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $308.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.58.

View Our Latest Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.