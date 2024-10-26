Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires New Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $290.04 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $308.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.19 and a beta of 1.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.58.
CyberArk Software Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
