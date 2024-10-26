Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $315,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.59.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $56.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.