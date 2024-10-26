Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

