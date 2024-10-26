MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $80.84, but opened at $78.00. MSC Industrial Direct shares last traded at $78.35, with a volume of 273,287 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $952.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 85.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,733,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,467,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,718,000 after buying an additional 84,967 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 606,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 288,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

